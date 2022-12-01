Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.50. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 60 shares.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

