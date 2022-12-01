Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Societe Generale

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale to $212.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.86.

WDAY stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

