Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRDLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Worldline Price Performance

WRDLY stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

