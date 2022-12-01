Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Xcel Energy by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of XEL opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

