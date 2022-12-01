Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Xperi makes up about 2.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Xperi by 51.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,649. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

