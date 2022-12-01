XSGD (XSGD) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,372,307 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

