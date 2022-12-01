YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

YANGAROO Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

YANGAROO (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

