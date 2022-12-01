Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.34

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 77833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.