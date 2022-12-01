Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

