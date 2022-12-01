Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.25. 2,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 645,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

