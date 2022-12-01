Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,305 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

PRU opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.