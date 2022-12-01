Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $133.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $373.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.