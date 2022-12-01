Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 141,373 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

