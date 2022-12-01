Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,214 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 53,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $24,115,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

