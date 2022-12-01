Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 10,132 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

