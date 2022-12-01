Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 285 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average of $220.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

