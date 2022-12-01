Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 3.4 %

RHI stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

