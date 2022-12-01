Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

SYK opened at $233.89 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

