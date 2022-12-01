Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,684 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 239.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 36.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

