Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 105.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.8% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 166.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 219,474 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

