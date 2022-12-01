Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 28,504 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STLA opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

