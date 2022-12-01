Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,556 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 120,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 61.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR stock opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

