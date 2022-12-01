Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 84,157 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 3.4 %

EXC stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.