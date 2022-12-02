1,061 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $229.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $301.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

