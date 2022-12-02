10,800 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 25.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 992,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 191,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

SPKB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 18,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,481. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

