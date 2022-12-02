112,627 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.