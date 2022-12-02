1,153 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $425.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.17. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $672.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

