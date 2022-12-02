12,277 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KeyCorp by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,495,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 937,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 909,100 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

