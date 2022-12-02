1,266,679 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,266,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,000. Plug Power accounts for approximately 12.3% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Plug Power Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 56,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,500,965. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

