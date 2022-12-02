1,328 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $254.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.