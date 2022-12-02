133,244 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Purchased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Univest Financial in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

