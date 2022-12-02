1,448 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $185.90 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

