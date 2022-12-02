15,790 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,397. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

