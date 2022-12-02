20,938 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

