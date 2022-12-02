2,284 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

