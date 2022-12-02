2,519 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 199,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $467.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.