2,663 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

