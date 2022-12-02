2,900 Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chase during the first quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCF shares. StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Chase Trading Up 0.1 %

Chase Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.63. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $105.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Chase Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

See Also

