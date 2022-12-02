29,545 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 132.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.56) to GBX 2,828 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.66) to GBX 2,770 ($33.14) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.98) to GBX 2,710 ($32.42) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

Relx Profile

Shares of RELX stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.