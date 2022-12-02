2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.90. 2U shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 3,469 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $585.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

