31,144 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $326,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 208,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $415,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,962. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82.

