3,396 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $450.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

