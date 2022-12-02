350,000 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.02% of Murphy Canyon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,451,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,499,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,021,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. 27,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,126. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

