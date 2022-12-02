3,648 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $63,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE JCI opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

