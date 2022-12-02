3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Buys $95,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
3D Systems Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DDD opened at $10.13 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 442,780 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
