3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Buys $95,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

3D Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.13 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 442,780 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.