4,888 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.