512,100 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by FIFTHDELTA Ltd

FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 512,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,067,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 6.7% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned 0.44% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average of $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.