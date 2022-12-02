586,550 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 586,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,374,000. PTC makes up approximately 3.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PTC by 23.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PTC by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 435,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,521. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,507 shares of company stock valued at $34,466,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

