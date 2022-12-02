5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$3.14. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 96,351 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.42.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$256.16 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

5N Plus Company Profile

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,378,194.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.