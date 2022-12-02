8,052 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

